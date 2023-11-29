Watch CBS News
Person questioned after 9-month-old girl is shot, critically wounded in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were questioning a person of interest Wednesday after a 9-month-old girl was shot and critically wounded in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Officers received a report Wednesday morning of a shooting that happened at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 0-99 block of East Garfield Boulevard – just east of State Street.

Police said a 9-month-old girl was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remained under investigation Wednesday, police said.

Area 1 detectives were investigating and questioning the person of interest late Wednesday.

