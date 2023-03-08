Chicago man charged in road rage shooting on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is in police custody after turning himself in for a road rage shooting that happened last month on the city's South Side.

Illinois State Police arrested and charged Romeo Torres, 18, with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

ISP said on Feb. 26, troopers responded to a report of a shooting that happened on eastbound Cermak Road to the southbound Chinatown feeder ramp.

Investigation into the report revealed the victim was involved in a road rage incident.

Torres was identified as the suspect. He turned himself in Monday to investigators.

His Bond is set for $150,000 with 10% to apply.