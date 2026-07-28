Man accused of stealing automated license plate reading cameras in Lisle, Illinois, speaks out

Three suburban men are accused of stealing five automated license plate reader cameras from Lisle, Illinois, over the weekend. This as anti-surveillance activists across the country are increasingly targeting the cameras.

One of the suspects in the case says it's more important to get the word out about what he and others are calling the real issue—invasion of privacy.

Anthony Pareigis and his two friends, Jacob Steichmann and Thomas Yano, are charged with vandalizing and stealing five Flock automated license plate reader cameras on Sunday.

"We probably wouldn't tolerate a policeman on every corner photographing every single one of us as we drove on by,"

Pareigis said.

Flock cameras photograph license plates and vehicle characteristics, creating searchable records that police say help solve crimes, recover stolen vehicles and locate missing people. The company says the cameras do not use facial recognition.

The arrests come as a small but visible vigilante movement has vandalized similar cameras across the country—arguing they represent government overreach and threaten personal privacy.

Deflock is a crowdsourced mapping project that locates the cameras installed by police, neighborhood associations and businesses.

"I just think we all have an unalienable right to private life," Pareigis said.

Lisle police say they caught Pareigis approaching a Flock camera around 2 a.m. Sunday holding a ladder and power drill. Five license plate reader cameras and tools were allegedly found in a nearby car.

"It's not illegal to walk around with a drill. Just a power tool. We all got them, right?" he said.

Despite maintaining his innocence, Pareigis started an online fundraiser for legal fees.

The DuPage County State's Attorney says the technology is not big brother surveillance.

Lisle's police chief wrote in a statement, "Public debate is healthy and important, but when misinformation replaces facts, it can create an environment where some individuals believe that damaging public safety infrastructure is justified."

"That's absolutely hilarious," Pareigis said. "Big brother saying we're not big brother is kind of par for the course though."

All three men were released from custody and will be back in court next month.