Chicago man charged with hate crime in September attack on Jewish man in West Loop

A Chicago man has been charged with a hate crime after police said he punched a Jewish man in the face in the West Loop in September, and then shouted "Free Palestine."

Joseph Haynes, 37, has been charged with one count each of aggravated battery and hate crime.

Police said he was arrested on Sunday at his home in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, after he was identified as the man who attacked 38-year-old Jewish man in the first block of North Clinton Street on Sept. 17.

According to an arrest report, Haynes approached the victim, who was wearing a yarmulke, and asked him if he was Jewish and if he was a Zionist. Police said Haynes punched the victim in the face, causing a laceration to his upper lip, and fled the scene, yelling "Free Palestine."

Court records showed Haynes was due to appear for a detention hearing on Monday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.