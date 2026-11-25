A man was charged with allegedly stabbing an 86-year-old man to death before stabbing a 78-year-old woman, leaving her seriously injured on the city's Lower West Side.

Alejandro Lozano, 44, of Cicero, Illinois, was arrested on Monday and charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and murder with strong probability of death or injury.

Chicago police said he was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody less than an hour after the stabbings.

Lozano is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.