Suspect charged in fatal shooting of 2 people in Sheridan, Illinois, to appear in court

A man charged with fatally shooting two people and setting a house on fire in LaSalle County last month is due to appear in court Friday.

Ronald Martin, Jr., 45, was charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of Sidney Schiltz and Melissa Vissman on the afternoon of July 17.

Police were called to the scene after a neighbor called about hearing gunfire. About 25 minutes later, police received another call about a fire at the same address.

The victims were found dead inside the home. Two others had escaped, with one of them calling 911 for help.

Prosecutors said the house was known to deal in narcotics and money, and believed the motive for the shooting may have been an argument connected to those dealings.

Martin was scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing at 9 a.m.