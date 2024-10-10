Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged in deadly shooting in Chicago's Fulton Market District during Labor Day weekend

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man critically hurt in drive-by shooting in Fulton Market District
Man critically hurt in drive-by shooting in Fulton Market District 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was charged with the fatal shooting of another man in the Fulton Market District last month.

Ashanti Randolph, 29, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm.

Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested him on Monday in the 7200 block of S. South Shore Drive.

Police say Randolph was identified as the gunman who, on Sunday, Sept. 1, shot and killed the 34-year-old victim in the 1000 block of West Lake Street.

According to a witness, the victim was standing outside just before 1:30 a.m. when he was shot by a person traveling inside a gray sedan. He was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Randolph appeared at a detention hearing on Wednesday. No further information was immediately available. 

The video above is from a previous report. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.