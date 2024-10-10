Man charged in deadly shooting in Chicago's Fulton Market District during Labor Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was charged with the fatal shooting of another man in the Fulton Market District last month.

Ashanti Randolph, 29, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm.

Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested him on Monday in the 7200 block of S. South Shore Drive.

Police say Randolph was identified as the gunman who, on Sunday, Sept. 1, shot and killed the 34-year-old victim in the 1000 block of West Lake Street.

According to a witness, the victim was standing outside just before 1:30 a.m. when he was shot by a person traveling inside a gray sedan. He was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Randolph appeared at a detention hearing on Wednesday. No further information was immediately available.

