Man charged in Darien home invasion, high-speed chase, and police standoff in Homer Glen

A man has been charged with breaking into a home in west suburban Darien, cutting the homeowner with broken glass, stealing his cellphone, and leading police on a high-speed chase to southwest suburban Homer Glen, where he was arrested after an hours-long standoff at his own home.

Michael Lahey, 32, has been charged with two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, and one count of theft.

DuPage County prosecutors said, around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Lahey broke into a home in the 1400 block of Sequoia Lane in Darien.

When the homeowner confronted Lahey, he threw a piece of broken glass at the victim, causing cuts to his arm and torso.

Lahey then went through the broken front window of the home, took the victim's cellphone, and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but not before he was able to alert police to Lahey's Ford Bronco, which was headed west on Sequoia Lane.

Police chased Lahey for about 11 miles before calling off the pursuit for safety concerns, after Lahey repeatedly drove into oncoming traffic, drove up to 75 mph in 35 mph zones, and sped through an active construction site.

After identifying Lahey as the suspect, police obtained a search warrant for his home in the 13200 block of Maverick Trail in Homer Glen. SWAT teams surrounded his home, and following an hours-long standoff, he was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

At his first court appearance on Thursday, a judge granted DuPage County prosecutors' request to keep him held in jail while he awaits trial. He is due back in court on Aug. 31.