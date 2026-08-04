SWAT team surrounds home in Homer Glen after home invasion in Darien

People living in part of southwest suburban Homer Glen were being asked to shelter in place on Tuesday afternoon, amid a SWAT team standoff with a home invasion suspect.

Homer Glen Mayor Christina Neitzke-Troke said in a post on Facebook that police were notified of a possible home invasion in nearby Darien, which she said led Illinois State Police to a home on Maverick Trail in Homer Glen.

Will County Sheriff's police said they were on scene in the 13200 block of Maverick Trail, assisting other law enforcement agencies in a barricade situation.

Sheriff's officials said Maverick Trail has been closed to traffic between Woodland Drive and Parker Road. People living on that stretch of Maverick Trail have been asked to shelter in place.