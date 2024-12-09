Man charged with attempting to stab acquaintance inside Unincorporated Libertyville motel

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — A man was charged with attacking another man with a knife Friday night inside a hotel in unincorporated Libertyville.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to the motel in the 31200 block of North Route 45 for a report of a fight and stabbing. There, they found a 31-year-old man, a resident of the motel, with minor cuts.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect, identified as Javier Moran, 54, also a resident of the motel, had been drinking alcohol in a motel room with two acquaintances. During their gathering, he became argumentative and threatened one of the men. He was asked to leave the room and initially complied but returned shortly after with a knife.

The office said Moran attempted to stab the 31-year-old victim, who deflected the knife but suffered minor hand injuries in the process. Moran then tried to fight the victim but was subdued by the victim and another person in the room.

The victim declined medical treatment. Moran requested an evaluation at a hospital due to injuries suffered while being subdued. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released into custody.

Moran was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

During his court appearance Sunday, Moran was ordered to remain in custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon.