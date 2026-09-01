Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood

A man was arrested and charged this week with stabbing another man in a fight in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood.

Xavier Ridgnal, 43, was charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the stabbing, which happened early Monday morning.

At 12:26 a.m., the 57-year-old victim got involved in the fight with the Ridgnal in the 200 block of West 46th Place, near Wells Street, police said.

The victim suffered a puncture wound to the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

The alleged attacker fled the scene, but was found a short time afterward and placed into custody, police said.

Ridgnal was to appear for a detention hearing in Cook County Criminal Court on Tuesday.