Man, 57, stabbed in fight in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood

A man was stabbed in a fight with another man he knew in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

At 12:26 a.m., the 57-year-old victim got involved in the fight with the attacker in the 200 block of West 46th Place, near Wells Street, police said.

The victim suffered a puncture wound to the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

The alleged attacker fled the scene, but was found a short time afterward and placed into custody, police said.

The incident was described as domestic in nature. Charges were pending Monday morning.