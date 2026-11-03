Man charged with attacking firefighter outside church in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood

A man was due in court Tuesday on charges that he attacked a firefighter in Chicago's Grand Crossing community this week.

Lamar Brown, 32, of the South Austin neighborhood, was charged with one felony count each of aggravated battery and aggravated assault on a peace officer or firefighter. He was wanted on a warrant, police said.

Brown was arrested at 11:44 a.m. Sunday outside True Light Baptist Church, 7300 S. Maryland Ave., following a confrontation with a police officer and a firefighter.

As a Sunday service ended at Grand Crossing Baptist church, the crowd stood outside and spotted a shirtless man and called 911 for help. A witness recorded a lone police officer on the scene with a stun gun.

Police said the officer tried to de-escalate the situation, but Brown ignored the officer.

The man identified by police as Brown then charged at a firefighter on scene. As seen on video, the officer fired the stun gun to no avail before the firefighter used a metal bar to knock the suspect out.

The video later shows the suspect up and alert. More officers arrive, and he is cuffed and taken into custody to receive medical treatment.

Brown was set to appear for a detention hearing in Cook County Criminal Court on Tuesday.