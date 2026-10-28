Chicago man charged with attacking woman at 95th Street CTA Red Line station

A Chicago man has been charged with attacking a woman at a CTA Red Line station on the South Side earlier this month.

Tyrone Jenkins, 37, has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

Police said, on Oct. 13, shoved a 27-year-old woman from behind outside the 95th Street station on the Red Line, knocking her to the ground. According to a Chicago police arrest report, the woman suffered injuries to her knee and elbow.

Jenkins was arrested on Tuesday after he was identified through community alerts.

At the time of the attack, Jenkins was on pretrial release, accused of hitting a CTA bus driver in August.

Police said, on Aug. 1, Jenkins reached around the protective glass barrier on a CTA bus near 118th and Western, and hit the driver in the arm several times, saying "don't play with me." He then got off the bus and tried to reach through the driver's side window of the bus. He was arrested a short time later and charged with misdemeanor battery.

He was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on the latest charges on Wednesday afternoon.