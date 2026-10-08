Man charged with attacking, choking woman in Arlington Heights

A man faces aggravated battery charges four months after a woman was attacked in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Police said, on June 7, 36-year-old Jeff Gaspard was riding a bike near Lake Arlington, in the area of Windsor Drive and Jonquil Circle, when he grabbed an 18-year-old woman, pushed her to the ground, and started choking her.

The woman was able to fight back and get away.

Police said Gaspard was arrested on Tuesday after an extensive investigation, which included detectives canvassing homes and businesses for surveillance footage, developing a composite sketch, and following up on tips from the public.

Gaspard is charged with two counts of aggravated battery. At his first court appearance on Thursday, a judge ordered him detained at Cook County Jail while he awaits trial. He is due back in court on Oct. 30.