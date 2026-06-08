18-year-old woman attacked by bicyclist in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights police are searching for a man accused of attacking an 18-year-old woman on Sunday night in the northwest suburbs.

Police said the woman was walking home near Lake Arlington near Windsor Drive and Jonquil Circle around 11:15 p.m. when a man on a bicycle approached her.

The man pushed her to the ground and began choking her before the victim fought him off and flagged down a passing driver for help.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries and was reunited with her family.

Investigators have only a vague description of the attacker, who was last seen headed south on Windsor Drive.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call the Arlington Heights Police Department at 847-368-5300.

Homeowners and business owners in the area also are being asked to review any surveillance camera footage they might have of the attack or the suspect.