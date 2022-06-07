Man charged after woman stabbed, another woman punched at Red Line stop in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged after a woman was stabbed in the face and another was punched in the face another last Wednesday morning at the Cermak-Chinatown stop on the CTA Red Line.

Police said Markel Green, 29, has been charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery.

Police said, around 10:30 a.m., Green was standing near the Cermak-Chinatown platform when he pulled out a sharp object and stabbed a 22-year-old woman in the face.

Police said Green then tried to stab a second woman, 20, who was able to avoid being cut, before he punched her in the face.

Green is expected in bond court on Tuesday.

The attack happened about 15 minutes before a 23-year-old woman was attacked with a construction cone at the CTA Roosevelt station. That woman was hospitalized in good condition, and the 29-year-old man who attacked her was taken into custody and taken to Jackson Park Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

It's not clear if the two attacks are connected.