Woman struck with construction cone near CTA Roosevelt platform

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is taken to the hospital after being hit with a construction cone near the CTA Roosevelt platform Wednesday morning.

Police said around 10:43 a.m., the woman, 23, was standing near the platform, on the 0-100 block of East Roosevelt Road, when a man, 29, approached her swinging a construction cone.

The victim was struck by the cone and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

The offender was transported to Jackson Park Hospital for a mental health evaluation.