Man, 19, charged after shooting at Chicago police station in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after firing shots at a Chicago Police station in Rogers Park last year.

Lanny Cantway, 19, is charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building.

He was identified as the offender who on intentionally fired a semi-automatic handgun at the station, located at 6464 N. Clark, April 18, 2021.

The building was occupied by on-duty officers and civilians at the time, police said.

Cantway was arrested Wednesday in the 700 block of East 47th Street.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly, according to police.

He is due in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.