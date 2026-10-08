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Man charged in 5 south suburban video gambling burglaries, could be connected to over a dozen more

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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A man has been charged in five video gambling burglaries in the south suburbs as investigators try to determine if he's also connected to over a dozen more.

Oak Lawn police said 22-year-old Sincere Lanier used sledgehammers to smash open video gaming machines at two Oak Lawn businesses in March.

He is now charged in similar burglaries in Posen, Summit and Worth in April, and his connection to over a dozen other burglaries is being investigated.

Court records show officers used cell phone tracking to tie together over a dozen burglaries in the spring.

Lanier is due in court in the south suburbs on Oct. 14.  

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