Chicago man charged in 2022 road rage shooting on I-94 near 71st Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man was charged after firing shots at another car during a 2022 road rage incident on Interstate 94, Illinois State Police announced on Thursday.

Darrius D. Wilson, 32, was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On Dec. 14, 2022, Zone 1 agents responded to an expressway shooting that occurred on northbound I-94 near 71st Street for a report of a vehicle involved in a road rage incident with a black Dodge Challenger.

The victim's vehicle received two bullet defects to the rear passenger side door as a result of the shooting. However, no injuries were reported.

An arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 22, 2022, with a bond of $250,000, 10% to apply. Agents later obtained an updated Arrest Warrant with nationwide extradition.

On Dec. 16, 2023, the FBI Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force located Wilson in Ruskin, Florida, and was extradited to Chicago by the Cook County Sheriff's Police Department.

He is being held pending a pre-trial detention hearing.

No further information was available.