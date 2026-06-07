Man charged in 2018 shooting that left man dead on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was due in court Sunday in connection with a deadly shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side nearly eight years ago.

Jesus Vargas, 28, was arrested at O'Hare International Airport on Friday in a 2018 murder in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood.

Police said on Oct. 20, 2018, Vargas shot and killed a 21-year-old man in the 2700 block of West 58th Street.

Police did not specify the name of the victim or further details on the shooting.