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Crime

Man charged in 2018 shooting that left man dead on Chicago's Southwest Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Jessica Popowcer

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was due in court Sunday in connection with a deadly shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side nearly eight years ago.

Jesus Vargas, 28, was arrested at O'Hare International Airport on Friday in a 2018 murder in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood.

Police said on Oct. 20, 2018, Vargas shot and killed a 21-year-old man in the 2700 block of West 58th Street.

Police did not specify the name of the victim or further details on the shooting.

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