Police seeking Chicago man who beat disabled man unconscious in Munster

MUNSTER, Ind. (CBS) – Charges were filed against a man who remains at large in the beating of a disabled man in Munster earlier this month.

The Munster Police Criminal Investigations Division identified and charged Dominique W. Jones, 28, of Chicago on Thursday.

Police say on May 4, officers responded to a 60-year-old man who was battered, in the 7900 block of Calumet Avenue.

An investigation revealed the victim attempted to intervene in a disturbance between Jones and a woman at a traffic light just west of Staples.

The victim was punched and stomped while he appeared to be unconscious, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jones was charged by the Lake County Prosecutor's Office with aggravated battery and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call local Police or Det/Sgt. Tim Nosich at 219-836-6658 or email at tnosich@munster.org.