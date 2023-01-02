Watch CBS News
Man beaten by three men in East Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attacked while walking in East Lakeview overnight. 

Chicago police said the 40-year-old man was walking near Halsted Street and Buckingham Place, just after midnight, when three men attacked him.

The three attackers beat the man with blunt objects before running off.

The victim was hit in the head and body. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for the attackers. 

