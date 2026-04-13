Police say man attacked officers during arrest in Orland Park, Illinois

Two police officers were injured over the weekend while arresting a man in a domestic disturbance in the southwest Chicago suburb of Orland Park.

Police said on Sunday, they were called to the 8600 block of 142nd Place for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arriving, officers found Daniel Schmidt, 26, who was noncompliant, police said.

Schmidt attacked the officers and resisted as they tried to take him into custody, police said.

As a result, two officers were injured and were treated at and released from Northwestern Palos Medicine Hospital in Palos Heights.

Schmidt was ultimately taken into custody and was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count of aggravated resisting arrest, police said.