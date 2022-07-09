Man arrested after climbing through operator's window on CTA Blue Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody after jumping through a CTA Blue Line window Friday night.

The offender, 30, was standing on the Blue Line platform, in the 700 block of South Cicero around 7:36 p.m., when he saw the operator's window open and climbed through it, police said.

The operator was able to power down and properly secure the train before exiting with the keys, according to police.

CTA personnel then called 911 and the offender was apprehended nearby due to a description provided over the air.

No property damage or injuries were reported.

Police say the offender was transported to the 15th District.

Charges are pending.