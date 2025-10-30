Man apprehended, charged weeks after carjacking in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood

A man was set to appear in court Thursday on charges of carjacking another man at gunpoint in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood earlier this month.

Anthony Nunnally, 20, of the Jeffery Manor neighborhood, was charged with carjacking a 19-year-old man on Thursday, Oct. 2, in the 12900 block of South Muskegon Avenue, police said.

Nunnally was apprehended by the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force in south suburban Dolton on Tuesday of this week.

He was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and was set to appear for a detention hearing at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Thursday.