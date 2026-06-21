Man accused of sexually abusing 6-year-old girl on South Side sought by Chicago police

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect they said sexually abused a 6-year-old girl on the city's South Side on Saturday.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street in the Chatham neighborhood.

CPD says the suspect used his bare hand to sexually abuse the child after pretending to fall and bracing his fall by grabbing the girl.

Police said the girl was with her mother at the time of the incident.

The offender is described as an African-American man between 40-45 years of age, weighing 180-200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray/black baseball cap, a light blue shirt, gray pants, and black gym shoes.

Chicago police are searching for the man in the photos above for allegedly sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl in the Chatham neighborhood on Saturday, June 20. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK302553.