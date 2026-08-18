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Man accused of making himself at home at Chicago Macy's flagship store, stealing items

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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A man has been arrested and charged after authorities said he decided to make himself at home at the Macy's flagship store on State Street in downtown Chicago.

Cook County Sheriff's police said after the old Marshall Field's store closed for the night on Sunday, June 28, security cameras showed a man with a backpack taking clothes and putting some of them on.

Security footage also showed the man helping himself to food from the kitchen of a restaurant at the store. He went on to leave the store at 3:25 a.m. that morning with items he stole, according to the sheriff's office.

On Monday, Aug. 3, Macy's contacted the sheriff's police again after the same man was spotted outside the store, wearing the same shoes and carrying the same backpack.

This time, investigators arrested the man, identified as Roy Pughsley, 53, and charged him with burglary and theft, sheriff's police said.

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