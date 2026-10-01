Man accused of exposing himself to 2 teens at Starbucks in Evanston, Illinois

A man is due back in court later this month on charges that he exposed himself to two teenagers at a Starbucks in Evanston, Illinois, back in July.

Evanston police said Thursday that Tyreese M. Russell, 33, of Chicago's South Side, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 18, and was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of public indecency.

Police said at 1 p.m. July 28, officers were called for a man exposing himself in the Starbucks at 3330 Central St., near Crawford Avenue and Gross Point Road in the northwest section of Evanston.

Police said an investigation found that Russell exposed himself and touched his genitals in front of two teens, age 16 and 17. The investigation also found that Russell appeared to be recording the teens with his cellphone at the time.

One of the teens noticed what Russell was doing and confronted him, and he left before officers arrived, police said.

An investigation turned up Russell's identity, and the Evanston police Special Operations Group found his vehicle in front of his Chicago residence, police said. Detectives took him into custody on the spot, and appeared before a judge at the Skokie Cook County Courthouse, police said.

He remained in custody as of Thursday, and was due back in court on Oct. 14.