Man accidentally touches ComEd cable, suffers life-threatening electric shock in Gurnee, Illinois

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after making contact with a ComEd line and suffering an electric shock in the north Chicago suburb of Gurnee on Tuesday.

The Gurnee Fire Department said the man was measuring cable lines outside a home in the 3600 block of Country Club Avenue and accidentally made contact with the main ComEd cable line.

The man suffered an electric shock, the fire department said.

A neighbor in the area saw a bright spark and thought it was a lightning strike, and called 911, the fire department said.

When first responders from the fire department arrived, Gurnee police were already there performing CPR on the man.

The man who was shocked was taken to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan with life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not specified whether he was a worker or a resident of the home.