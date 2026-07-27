Man, 78, killed after being hit by motorcycle in Crown Point, Indiana, over weekend

A 78-year-old man was killed over the weekend after being hit by a motorcycle in Crown Point, Indiana.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of South Main Street and Las Olas Drive.

Preliminary reports by police indicated that the victim was crossing on South Main Street at the intersection of Las Olas Drive when he was hit by a motorcyclist who was traveling northbound on South Main Street.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital and later died on Sunday.

According to the Lake County Coroner's Office, the preliminary cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Police said the motorcyclist remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No further information was released.