Man, 57, charged with pickpocket thefts on CTA

CHICAGO (CBS) – A South Shore man is charged with a rash of pickpocket thefts that happened on the CTA over the past two weeks.

Guy Davis, 57, was identified as the suspect who is responsible for several thefts, according to police.

Three of the incidents include:

· Aug. 29 – 1200 block of West Loyola Avenue; 20-year-old female victim

· Aug. 31 – 500 block of North State Street; 25-year-old female victim

· Sept. 3 – 0-100 block of West Lake Street; 53-year-old female victim

Davis was arrested by members of the Transit Security Unit Monday in the Loop. He was placed into custody and charged with three felony counts of theft and two felony counts of identity theft. He is also charged with using credit cards belonging to two of the victims, police said.

He is due in bond court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.