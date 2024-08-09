Man, 39, dies after gunshots fired into suburban Chicago home

ZION, Ill. (CBS) — A man was shot and killed while inside a home in Zion, Illinois, early Friday morning.

Authorities say around 2:40 a.m., Zion police officers responded to the home in the 2900 block of Elizabeth Avenue for a report of shots fired. Arriving officers found a gunshot victim inside the home.

Officers and paramedics performed life-saving measures on the victim. He was then taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Preliminary investigation indicated the home was likely the intended target of the shooting, and the victim was struck by gunfire by the shooter from outside the home.

Due to the circumstances of the incident, the Lake County Major Crime Task Force was contacted. An autopsy for the victim has been scheduled by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing by the Major Crime Task Force Investigators and Zion police detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Zion Police Department at 847-872-8000.