Man, 23, killed car in crash in unincorporated Crystal Lake

A 23-year-old man was killed in a car crash in unincorporated Crystal Lake early Sunday morning.

Around 2:19 a.m., members of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office and the Crystal Lake Fire Protection responded to the crash on Butternut Drive at the intersection with Chestnut Drive.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a 2024 Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound on Butternut Drive when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle then exited the roadway to the south, traveled across Chestnut Drive and hit multiple trees.

The driver and the sole occupant of the Toyota died at the scene. His identity was not released on Sunday.

The sheriff's office says speed, weather conditions and alcohol may have been contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner's Office.