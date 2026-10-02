Guenther has 2 power-play goals in the Mammoth's 6-0 victory over the Blackhawks

Dylan Guenther scored two power-play goals, Karel Vejmelka made 15 saves and the Utah Mammoth opened the season with a 6-0 romp over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Clayton Keller assisted on both power-play goals. Michael Carcone, Nick Schmaltz, Anders Lee and Daniil But also scored to help the Mammoth beat the Blackhawks in a season opener for the second time in three seasons.

Chicago generated only nine shots on goal over the first two periods. Arvid Soderblom had 26 saves for the Blackhawks. They lost their second straight after falling 5-2 at Vegas on Tuesday night.

Utah opened the scoring on Guenther's first power play goal with 3:19 left in the first period. Carcone made it a two-goal lead for the Mammoth 40 seconds later, flicking a wrist shot over Soderblom's elbow.

Schmaltz scored Utah's third goal at the 9:46 of the second. He collected a puck that deflected off Soderblom's skate as he dropped to his belly and tapped it in behind him at close range.

The Mammoth added two more goals later in the period. Lee tapped in the puck in traffic off a feed from Andrew Peeke with 6:54 left in the second. Guenther added his second power-play goal with 4:32 remaining in the period to put Utah up 5-0.

But capped the scoring with 7:10 left in the third.

Blackhawks: At Buffalo on Saturday night.

Mammoth: At Columbus on Saturday night.

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