Malcolm X College kicks off Kwanzaa with free celebration, marketplace

Friday marks the beginning of Kwanzaa, and Malcolm X College in Chicago is holding a free, public celebration and marketplace from now until Jan. 1.

The school holds this event every year. This year's theme is "Building and Sustaining Community One Principle at a Time," inspired by the Nguzo Saba or Seven Principles of Kwanzaa.

The event is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The program starts at noon, with a drum call, libation, recounting of the holiday's history, lighting of the candles and sharing the principle of the day, culminating in a daily live performance at 1 p.m.

The first day of celebrations were all about unity.