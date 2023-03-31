Malcolm X College hosting public opioid overdose forum, training Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fatal opioid overdoses are tearing apart Chicago families, and communities and saving lives is the focus of a public forum today.
It runs from 9 a.m. until noon at the Malcolm X College auditorium.
Training on how to use Narcan spray in an overdose emergency will also be provided.
The event is sponsored by State Representative Lashawn Ford.
