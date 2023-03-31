Watch CBS News
Malcolm X College hosting public opioid overdose forum, training Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fatal opioid overdoses are tearing apart Chicago families, and communities and saving lives is the focus of a public forum today.

It runs from 9 a.m. until noon at the Malcolm X College auditorium.

Training on how to use Narcan spray in an overdose emergency will also be provided.

The event is sponsored by State Representative Lashawn Ford.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 8:02 AM

