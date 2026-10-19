Major delays on CTA Brown Line after "incident" at Kimball terminal

The Chicago Transit Authority Brown Line was running with major delays just in time for the morning rush Monday.

The delays were a consequence of an incident involving a train at the Kimball terminal in Albany Park. The CTA did not specify any details about the incident.

The CTA advised using bus routes such as the No. 11 Lincoln, the No. 81 Lawrence, or the No. 82 Kimball-Homan as alternatives.

Further details were not immediately available.

CHECK: CTA updates