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Major delays on CTA Brown Line after "incident" at Kimball terminal

By
Kris Habermehl
Kris Habermehl
Reporter
Kris Habermehl is a traffic and breaking news reporter for CBS News Chicago.
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Kris Habermehl,
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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The Chicago Transit Authority Brown Line was running with major delays just in time for the morning rush Monday.

The delays were a consequence of an incident involving a train at the Kimball terminal in Albany Park. The CTA did not specify any details about the incident.

The CTA advised using bus routes such as the No. 11 Lincoln, the No. 81 Lawrence, or the No. 82 Kimball-Homan as alternatives.

Further details were not immediately available.

CHECK: CTA updates

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