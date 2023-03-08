Maine South football team forfeits nine games for having ineligible players

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Maine South High School, one of the state's top football programs, will be forced to forfeit all nine wins from the 2022 season, after using multiple ineligible players during the season.

The team also will be placed on probation for the 2023-24 school year.

The Illinois High School Association said Maine South and Maine Township High School District 207 self-reported that multiple players violated residency rules by attending the school and playing on the team even though they did not live in the Park Ridge school's attendance area during the season.

"The IHSA's by-laws are the foundation of the Association and its ability to follow its mission of providing equitable participation," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a news release. "With over 800 member schools, we depend on our schools to adhere to these rules and to work with the IHSA in instances where violations may have occurred. I commend Maine Township High School District 207 and Maine South High School personnel for recognizing the serious nature of these allegations and their diligence in investigating and reporting these violations. I believe that District 207 has already begun to take appropriate steps to prevent future issues like this from occurring again and will aid them in any way that I can in that process."

As a result of the violations, Maine South is forfeiting all nine wins from its 9-3 season, when it won its conference. That includes wins over Barrington High School, Bolingbrook High School, Evanston High School, Glenbrook North High School, Glenbrook South High School, New Trier High School, Niles West High School, South Elgin High School, and Stevenson High School.

The team is also being placed on probation through the end of next school year, and may be removed from the IHSA state football playoffs if there are any future violations.