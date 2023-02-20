Truck crashes, spills 40,000 pounds of US mail on highway in Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mail might be delayed for lots of people after a crash in Northwest Indiana.
A semi-truck crashed on Interstate 65 near Crown Point, spilling 40,000 pounds of U.S. Mail. The driver was charged with drunken driving and being in possession of a controlled substance.
Police said he had a white powder on him at the time of the crash.
