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Magnolia Bakery at Chicago's Block 37 reopens after failing health inspection

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle,
CBS Chicago Team

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Magnolia Bakery in the Loop is back open for business after failing a city health inspection last Monday.

The bakery, located on State Street in the Block 37 mall, saw the return of customers after being closed for about a week.

According to inspectors, they saw about a dozen live roaches crawling near the food preparation area. The inspection came after someone filed a complaint.

A spokesperson for the bakery said in a statement, "The Magnolia Bakery team has been working nonstop on a corrective plan of action to reopen our doors. We are pleased to report that we have reopened as of Tuesday, July 21 and have been thrilled so see so many of you again."

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