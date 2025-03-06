Magnesium facility fire causes explosions in south Chicago suburb

A two-alarm fire destroyed a magnesium plant in south suburban Dixmoor overnight.

Just after 11:30 p.m., firefighters from several departments and hazmat teams responded to heavy flames ripping through the plant at 14101 Seeley Ave. As they worked to douse the flames, they encountered challenges due to the explosive materials inside the plant.

"Its combustible metal, so yes, its making it hard. As you heard, we had a few explosions inside, but there's been no injuries reported," Jeff Cook with the Posen Fire Department said.

The roof caved in and the building is believed to be a total loss.

The plant was closed at the time of the fire, and officials said no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.