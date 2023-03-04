Watch CBS News
Macon County judge finds assault weapons ban violates Illinois Constitution

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- Yet another downstate judge has ruled against Illinois' assault weapons ban.

A judge in Macon County struck down the law - finding it violates the equal protection clause of the Illinois Constitution.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul immediately filed an appeal with the State Supreme Court.

Gov. Pritzker says he's confident the law will ultimately be ruled constitutional.

First published on March 4, 2023

