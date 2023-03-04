Macon County judge finds assault weapons ban violates Illinois Constitution
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- Yet another downstate judge has ruled against Illinois' assault weapons ban.
A judge in Macon County struck down the law - finding it violates the equal protection clause of the Illinois Constitution.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul immediately filed an appeal with the State Supreme Court.
Gov. Pritzker says he's confident the law will ultimately be ruled constitutional.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.