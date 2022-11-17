Mackenzie Scott donates $25 million to CPS

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Public Schools received a huge donation from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott this week.

CPS in a statement confirmed that Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, donated $25 million as recognition for the hard work of teachers, principals, and staff on behalf of more than 320,000 students.

They say the generous donation from Scott will help change lives.

"District officials will be working to invest these funds in some of the priorities outlined in our developing Blueprint as we move forward with our academic recovery efforts and vision for a rigorous, equitable, and supportive learning experience for all CPS students," said Melissa Stratton, CPS Chief of Communications.

Earlier this week, Scott also donated $7 million to Chicago's LEARN Charter School Network. The network educates over 4,000 students of whom 89 percent are African American or Hispanic and 79 percent are low-income.