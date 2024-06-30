Angel Reese breaks WNBA record as Lynx rally past Sky 70-62

CHICAGO (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 16 points, Napheesa Collier had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx spoiled a record-setting day from Chicago rookie Angel Reese, rallying for a 70-62 victory over the Sky on Sunday.

Reese broke a WNBA single-season record with her 10th straight double-double, finishing with 10 points and 16 rebounds. Candace Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks set the previous record in 2015.

McBride made two 3-pointers and added five rebounds and five assists for the Western Conference-leading Lynx (14-4), who were coming off a 94-88 loss at last-place Dallas that ended their seven-game winning streak.

Collier had six assists while recording her 11th double-double of the season. Alanna Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Reese had a poor shooting day, going 4 of 16 from the floor and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. She got to 10 points on the second of two free throws with 23 seconds to play.

Chennedy Carter scored 15 points for Chicago. Lindsay Allen made three 3-pointers and scored 13, adding seven assists and six rebounds. Marina Mabrey scored 11 on 4-of-17 shooting.

The Lynx trailed by 51-42 on a jumper by Carter with 2:58 left in the third quarter but cut the deficit to by five at the end of the period on a long jumper at the buzzer by Collier.

Minnesota clamped down defensively in the fourth quarter, outscoring Chicago 18-5.

A three-point play by Courtney Williams put the Lynx up 61-59 with 3:14 to go. McBride sank four straight free throws and Minnesota maintained a two-possession lead over the final two minutes.

The Lynx held the Sky to 30.5% shooting from the floor after allowing the last-place Wings to shoot 48.7%, make 9 of 15 from beyond the arc and score the most points against them this season.

Chicago selected Reese with the seventh overall pick in the draft, a spot Minnesota traded down from.

The Sky fell to 3-7 at home.

UP NEXT

Minnesota plays at New York on Tuesday. Chicago travels to play the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday.