Lurie Children's Hospital patient awaiting new heart graduates from West Leyden High School in cardiac unit

Taevion Norris is a patient at Lurie Children's Hospital, waiting for a heart transplant, but the hospital and his school made sure he wouldn't miss his high school graduation.

Norris is a senior at West Leyden High School in North Lake, and the school brought the graduation ceremony to him Wednesday morning.

He donned his cap and gown, and was saluted by doctors, nurses and other families at the hospital during his graduation ceremony in the cardiac care unit.

Norris has been at Lurie Children's Hospital since March 11 due to heart failure. His principal at West Leyden High School handed Norris his diploma, and his family was there to celebrate as well.