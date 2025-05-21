Watch CBS News
Local News

Lurie Children's Hospital patient awaiting new heart graduates from West Leyden High School in cardiac unit

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Lurie Children’s Hospital patient awaiting new heart graduates from high school
Lurie Children’s Hospital patient awaiting new heart graduates from high school 00:42

Taevion Norris is a patient at Lurie Children's Hospital, waiting for a heart transplant, but the hospital and his school made sure he wouldn't miss his high school graduation.

Norris is a senior at West Leyden High School in North Lake, and the school brought the graduation ceremony to him Wednesday morning.

He donned his cap and gown, and was saluted by doctors, nurses and other families at the hospital during his graduation ceremony in the cardiac care unit.

Norris has been at Lurie Children's Hospital since March 11 due to heart failure. His principal at West Leyden High School handed Norris his diploma, and his family was there to celebrate as well. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.