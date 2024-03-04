Lurie Children's Hospital health records, phone lines back up after cyberattack

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lurie Children's Hospital said late Monday that it was making progress getting systems back online after a widespread hack at the end of January.

Its internal health records and phone lines were back up as of Monday night, but the patient portal MyChart is still down.

The hospital said teams are working around the clock to get everything restored.

A cyberattack led the hospital to take its phone, email, and other systems offline on Jan. 31 – and has caused disruptions to its regular operations since then.

Lurie Children's Hospital last week confirmed officials are aware of claims that "Rhysida" ransomware is behind the attack. Lurie added they continue to work with police and security experts and cannot share further details on the investigation.

A post on the ransomware gang's "data leak" advertises a price of 60 bitcoin - equivalent to about $3.4 million - in exchange for "exclusive, unique, and impressive" data from the hospital. It even gives an ominous time frame of "7 days to seize the clock."