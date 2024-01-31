Watch CBS News
Network outage affecting phone and internet service at Lurie Children's Hospital

By Todd Feurer, Jermont Terry

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A major network outage was disrupting operations Wednesday afternoon at Lurie Children's Hospital.

"Lurie Children's is currently experiencing a network outage that impacts internet and phone service," the hospital posted on its website and social media pages.

Sources said the outage has lasted for more than 13 hours, and is impacting some operations at the hospital, although Lurie has not confirmed that information.

Sources said, due to the outage, people trying to reach their doctor because of a medical issue cannot do so. People trying to reach someone inside the hospital cannot reach someone by dialing the hospital's general phone numbers, so anyone in an emergency should instead call 911.

The hospital said it is actively working to resolve the issue.

