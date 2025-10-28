Lurie Children's Hospital launches advanced leukemia research and clinical program

Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital this week launched a new advanced leukemia program.

The program was spearheaded by a $4 million gift from the suburban pediatric cancer charity Cal's Angels. The Cal's Angels Advanced Leukemia Clinical and Research Program is the first of its kind in Chicago, and only one of six in the U.S. dedicated to improving outcomes for children and young adults battling leukemia.

The new clinical and research program will bring together top experts and offer cutting-edge therapies.

Researchers from the Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute and the Northwestern University Feinberg school of Medicine will collaborate in the program's research efforts.

The leukemia program will also work with national clinical trial consortia such as the Children's Oncology Group and the Pediatric Early Phase Clinical Trials Network to make advanced treatments available more quickly and equitably, the hospital said.

Cal's Angels was founded in the memory of a 12-year-old boy named Cal Sutter, who inspired others throughout his courageous battle with leukemia. The foundation grants wishes to children, supports families, and drives research that provides true hope.